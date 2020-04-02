Heidi Klum's daughter wants to follow in her footsteps.

The 46-year-old model has revealed her 15-year-old daughter Leni is keen to take over her mother's reign as a fashion superstar, as although Heidi isn't pushing any of her children toward any particular career, Leni feels a natural pull to the world of fashion.

Speaking in a joint interview with her 'Making the Cut' co-host Tim Gunn, Heidi - who has Leni, as well as Henry, 15, Johan 13, and Lou, 10, with her ex-husband Seal - told People magazine: ''The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni. [But] I've never pushed [my kids] to do anything.

''She just started where she said, 'Okay, move over. Let me take this over.' It's definitely a ruthless business. It's also changed a lot over the years. It was very different when I started in 1992.''

And Tim - who is a longtime friend of Heidi - can't believe how ''beautifully behaved'' Heidi's brood is, as he says he feels ''reassured'' about the ''future of humanity'' whenever he sees her children.

He explained: ''I hope they think of me as an uncle. I've known them since they were infants and it's been wonderful watching them grow up.

''What has been so reassuring for me in terms of the future of humanity is Heidi's super parenting and the fact that her kids are so beautifully behaved and polite and respectful, yet you don't feel as though they're shackled or chained. They're just themselves, and it all comes from Heidi.''

The 'Project Runway' star also spoke about getting ''creative'' whilst she was pregnant, as she often struggled to find suitable ''maternity wear'' for her TV appearances.

She said: ''You've seen me breastfeeding with all of them and pregnant with all of them. I was always pregnant when we were shooting ['Project Runway']. I was always breastfeeding or I was on the stage with a big belly ... I had to be very creative. At that time, there was not so much maternity wear that you could wear on a TV show.''