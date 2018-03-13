American actress Heather Locklear has been charged with four counts of battery against a sheriff’s officer, following her arrest for domestic violence last month.

The 56 year old former star of ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Melrose Place’ was arrested back on February 25th for allegedly hitting her boyfriend, with her brother calling 911 to break up a domestic disturbance.

She was arrested on felony domestic violence charges against her current boyfriend Chris Heisser, which have since been dropped, but Locklear is still facing four counts of misdemeanour battery and one count of obstruction for resisting arrest when officers arrived to detain her. She faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Heather Locklear, pictured in 2017, is facing four counts of battery

Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the Los Angeles Times that more police officers had to be called to Locklear’s property in Thousand Oaks, California, because she was proving so difficult to detain and get into a police patrol car, becoming "combative" when officers attempted to use force.

During a bail hearing on Tuesday (March 13th), Locklear was also banned from owning any kind of firearm as part of her $20,000 bail conditions, after she allegedly threatened to shoot the officers who were responding that night.

“She said that if they (the officers) ever come back to the house that she would shoot them,” Sgt. Buschow said outside court, saying that the force searched Locklear’s property last week for a handgun registered to her.

Locklear, a five-time Golden Globe nominee for roles in 'Melrose Place' and 'Spin City', has previously been married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and then Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. She has one daughter, Ava, from that second marriage, which dissolved in 2006.

Her case has been adjourned until April 13th.

More: Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence and battery