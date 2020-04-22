Heather Locklear has celebrated one year of sobriety.

On Tuesday (21.04.20), the 58-year-old star revealed she has abstained from drugs and alcohol for 12 months as she shared an inspirational quote from civil rights activist Maya Angelou about pushing forward and staying positive.

The quote - which she posted on Instagram - read: ''I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.

''I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights.

''I've learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you'll miss them when they're gone from your life. I've learned that making a 'living' is not the same thing as making a 'life.'

''I've learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance. I've learned that you shouldn't go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.''

Heather - who went into rehab last summer to get treatment for her issues - captioned the post saying that ''hugs will come later''.

The quote continued: ''I've learned that whenever I decide something with an open heart, I usually make the right decision. I've learned that even when I have pains, I don't have to be one.

''I've learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back.

''I've learned that I still have a lot to learn. I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.''

In August last year, Heather was ordered in court last week to spend 30 days in a treatment facility after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanour charges, including six involving battery on a police officer or EMT, following her arrest for allegedly throwing a punch at police when they were called to her home on a disturbance complaint in June.