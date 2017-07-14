It was a successful day for Westworld and Saturday Night Live as both received 22 nominations each as they led the way at the 2017 Emmy's. The popular NBC late-night sketch and comedy programme achieved more nods than it had ever previously done with the huge figure.

The two programmes could not be any more different in style or tone, but it will be the two programmes which lead the way upon the awards in September; Westworld has just finished its huge budget first series, whereas Saturday Night Live has now moved onto a whopping 231 nominations - breaking its own record for most nominations ever at the awards.

It was a good day for Netflix with the streaming service comfortably beating its own records for nominations. Netflix received a huge 91 nominations, compared to last year's 54, with only HBO beating it with 111 nods. Stranger Things led the way for Netflix receiving 18 nominations, with the service doing brilliantly in the drama category with three nominations (the first time that's happened since 2001 when NBC had ER, Law & Order and West Wing nominated) as The Crown and House of Cards joined Stranger Things in the most competitive category.

Whilst it may have been a successful year for Netflix, that meant that network programming generally suffered, with AMC dropping by almost 50% in the last year. Though HBO and FX showed it was still possible to succeed with HBO getting 17 more nominations than last year (it's scary to think how much more it would have been if Game of Thrones was available) and FX dropping just the one nom.

In the actor's stakes, notable nominations include a posthumous nod to Carrie Fisher for her guesting role in Amazon's Catastrophe. Elsewhere, Alec Baldwin was awarded for his impression of Donald Trump with Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer impersonation both receiving nominations in the guest actor/actress awards.