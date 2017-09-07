After seven glorious years, a ton of critical acclaim and a clutch of Emmys to its name, HBO’s political satire ‘Veep’ is to come to an end after its upcoming seventh season.

Variety reported on Wednesday (September 6th) that HBO had announced that ‘Veep’ will conclude after its seventh season, currently due to air in April 2018.

Following the career of the inept and blundering politician Selina Meyer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and who consistently tries and fails to leave her mark on American politics, ‘Veep’ is a U.S. adaptation of the British BBC political satire ‘The Thick of It’ also penned by the original’s creator Armando Iannucci.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Vice President Selina Meyer in 'Veep'

The move is not unexpected, with the cast members’ recent renewals with HBO for the seventh season only being for one more series, leading to speculation that it would be the final chapter in the story for Selina and co.

“The decision to bring ‘Veep’ to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim.”

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

Louis-Dreyfus had her career resurrected as a result of ‘Veep’, netting her five consecutive Primetime Emmys as well as dozens of other awards and nominations.

The show itself won the outstanding comedy series at the Emmys for its fourth and fifth seasons, and is nominated for a sixth this year.

