While ‘Game Of Thrones’ will be coming to an end next year, fans of the series will be delighted to learn about new reports confirming that creator George RR Martin and a team of writers are working on ideas for spin-off shows that could see the HBO show live on for years.

‘Game of Thrones’ is the most-watched show in the history of HBO, and speculation around its future has been swirling in recent months as the show heads into its penultimate season later in 2017.

George RR Martin and the 'Game of Thrones' cast in 2013

However, the network confirmed on Thursday (May 4th) that four writers are collaborating with Martin, who wrote the original ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ fantasy novels, are working on ideas for offshoots and spin-offs so that viewers can continue to escape into the Westeros universe for years to come.

A spokesperson for HBO said: “We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

At this year’s SXSW Festival, ‘Game of Thrones’ long-standing showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff said that, if there was to be a series of spin-off shows, they would stay on as executive producers but would not continue in their current writing capacities.

“I think HBO might well do one [a spin-off],” Benioff said. “And I’m looking forward to watching it. I think it’ll be great, but I think it’s better for them to get new blood in with new visions.”

And, at 2016’s Television Critics Association, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys first floated the idea of such off-shoot shows to increase ‘Game of Thrones’ longevity.

“We’ve talked about it. It’s something I’m not opposed to. But, of course, it has to make sense creatively. It’s a pretty intense production. They’re about to start production soon, but I’m open to it. The guys weren’t opposed to it, but there is no concrete plans, or anything like that at this point.”

