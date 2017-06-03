There's no denying just how popular HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' has become across the six seasons to-date, and with a seventh season on the horizon made up of just seven episodes, the appetite for new information regarding the franchise is higher than ever before.

Could the White Walkers take over the Seven Kingdoms?

Whilst we now know that next year's eighth season will be the last for this particular series, there have been reports of a number of spinoffs being in production at HBO. This doesn't mean we'll be getting more than one when the time comes, however.

"I want to put the prequels in context," HBO President Casey Bloys said in a chat with Entertainment Weekly. "Even the smallest bit of information is a big deal and I appreciate that. But I wanted to make sure fans know this is a really embryonic process. I haven't even seen outlines. In the press at large, everybody said, 'there are four spinoffs' and they assume that means each one is happening and we're going to have a new 'Game of Thrones' show per quarter. That's not what's going on."

He continued: "The idea is not to do four shows. The bar set by [producers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it. Also, this is a long-term plan. Our No. 1 goal is the seventh season this summer and getting the eighth season written and aired."

"If you only developed one, everything would rest on that one shot," Bloys added. Whilst this may be disappointing news for 'Game of Thrones' fans, and those who have read much of the source material written by George R R Martin, it's good to know that Bloys is intent on only ever bringing a spinoff to the small screen if it's of the absolute best quality. Many would argue the case for a number of spinoffs just to further milk the cash cow that the franchise has become, so to see he's putting the quality of the series ahead of making money is fantastic stuff.

'Game Of Thrones' returns to HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 16 and July 17 respectively.