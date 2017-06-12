There's no denying the immense popularity of HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones'. With six seasons aired to-date and a seventh right around the corner, the show - based on the incomplete 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novel series by George R. R. Martin - continues to surprise its viewership with shocking twists and turns.

Myrcella was mourned by her brother and father in 'Game of Thrones'

One of the curveballs the show likes to continue chucking at those watching is the death of fan favourite characters. Nobody's safe in the Seven Kingdoms, Westeros and beyond, as Nell Tiger Free discovered during season 5 when her character Myrcella Baratheon was poisoned and died on a ship back to King's Landing.

Though viewers didn't see much of her death and instead saw her biological father Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) mourning whilst cradling his deceased daughter in his arms, this wasn't always the plan. In fact, a much more graphic death was on the cards.

"I don't know if I should say this, but originally what happened is they gave me those mashed up bananas with like blood- fake blood, and my brains were supposed to be all over the ship and stuff," the actress explained when chatting about her character's death with MCM London. "I don't like gore but, like, I knew they were just like bananas, so I was okay with it."

There's no telling why HBO and the show's bosses decided to go in a completely different direction for the scene, but with all of the gore and violence we've seen in the past, they perhaps didn't want to allow a line to be crossed. The show has already faced accusations of being gratuitous on more than one occasion, so to avoid any of that would definitely be a huge positive.

'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres on HBO in the US on July 16, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on July 17.