Artist:
Song title: Simmer
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

Ahead of the release of her debut solo album 'Petals for Armor', which is due out on May 8th 2020 through Atlantic, Paramore's Hayley Williams drops a super creepy video for the lead single 'Simmer'. It's a dark track, and may be one of the first times you hear her using profanity in a song.

Hayley Williams - Simmer Video