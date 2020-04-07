'Over Yet' is the latest track from Hayley Williams upcoming debut solo album 'Petals for Armor', which is set for release on May 8th 2020. It comes three years after her last release with Paramore, 'After Laughter'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
Gorgeous photography and an elusive storytelling style combine to make this dark dramatic thriller both...