Artist:
Song title: Over Yet
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

'Over Yet' is the latest track from Hayley Williams upcoming debut solo album 'Petals for Armor', which is set for release on May 8th 2020. It comes three years after her last release with Paramore, 'After Laughter'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Hayley Williams - Over Yet Lyric...

Hayley Williams - Cinnamon Video

Hayley Williams - Simmer Video