We're just loving the new Hayley Williams aesthetic, as demonstrated in the video for her new song 'Cinnamon'. It's a far cry from her Paramore world, but it only makes us more eager to hear her forthcoming debut solo album 'Petals for Armor', which is out on May 8th 2020.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
Gorgeous photography and an elusive storytelling style combine to make this dark dramatic thriller both...