Artist:
Song title: Cinnamon
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

We're just loving the new Hayley Williams aesthetic, as demonstrated in the video for her new song 'Cinnamon'. It's a far cry from her Paramore world, but it only makes us more eager to hear her forthcoming debut solo album 'Petals for Armor', which is out on May 8th 2020.

