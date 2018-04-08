Hayley Atwell has certainly made a big impression during her run as Marvel character Agent Peggy Carter, both on the big and small screen following her debut in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. Going on to claim her own (now cancelled) solo TV series on ABC, audiences discovered a lot about Peggy, but the character was eventually written out of the current timeline in 'Avengers: Civil War'.

Hayley Atwell isn't shutting the door on Agent Carter just yet

Fans are still calling for more Peggy however, but are simply unsure about how that would happen. The MCU is something that falls back to the 90s with upcoming release 'Captain Marvel', but there's been no announcements about Atwell being a part of that film. Any chance she does have to pop up would have to now be in a movie based in the past, it would seem, but we've seen stranger things happen.

Speaking with Parade about a potential return to the MCU, the actress said: "Because it’s a genre-specific superhero piece, I’m sure anything could happen. It’s such a huge world. I do think there’s something in the completion of the fact that they’re doing their back-to-back Avengers at the moment, which will complete an era, so I can’t see how that would be. But that’s what’s remarkable about Marvel is they keep going. Each film tends to further what they’re doing, so I wouldn’t rule it out."

Marvel's Phase 4 is right around the corner, and there haven't been any public discussions about exactly what will become a part of that. It could serve as the perfect opportunity to reintroduce Agent Carter back into the MCU. Alternate universes, time travel, or something similar could all help bring Peggy back into the fold, but it's going to be a bit of a waiting game for fans to see if it ever happens!

We'll bring you more news from the MCU as and when we get it.