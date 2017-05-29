On this season of 'Doctor Who', fans will have to say goodbye to the show's 13th Doctor in Peter Capaldi, as the actor bows out following a brief run as the time-travelling Time Lord. Of course, this means that the BBC are looking for a new actor to take the place of the Doctor, with many fans encouraging the network to bring a female Doctor on board for the first time, amongst various other calls for a plethora of different men to replace Capaldi.

Hayley Atwell doesn't want to play Doctor Who

One of those actors that many fans have been hoping to see is Hayley Atwell. Formerly a part of Marvel television series 'Agent Carter' following her time in the role on the big screen in 'Captain America: The First Avenger', she then moved on to ABC drama 'Conviction'. Unfortunately, that show faced the axe after a single season, and with 'Agent Carter' also put on the back burner, Atwell could be hoping to find herself a new TV role. The Doctor however doesn't seem to be one for her...

"I don't want to play it," the actress replied when asked if she'd step into the shoes of Doctor Who, during her time at the Heroes and Villains Fanfest in London. "No. It's just not my thing, but I really respect it. I'm a big fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, though. She plays the lead in 'Fleabag'. There were talks of her being the next Doctor, and she's so funny and eccentric and unique; she'd be great. I can't really see anyone other than her playing it."

Though it's certainly sad news to hear Atwell isn't interested in the job, it's also good to see her rally behind another woman to take the role.

'Doctor Who' continues Saturdays on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US.