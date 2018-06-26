'Agent Carter' may not have survived as a series on ABC, but the character, played by Hayley Atwell, has always proven to be a major hit with audiences. First tackling the role back in 2011 in the first 'Captain America' movie, Atwell made a number of returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with heading a solo series, but the character passed away in 'Captain America: Civil War', leaving Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) devastated.

Hayley Atwell has some fun ideas about Agent Carter dealing with Thanos

Despite her passing, fans have been calling for Atwell to make a MCU comeback ever since she went. The actress has been talking about what she would do if she did return, with the threat of Thanos (Josh Brolin) still lurking.

When it comes to taking down Thanos however, Atwell has a very unique idea.

Speaking during ACE Comic Con in Seattle, the star explained (according to ComicBook): "I think she’s maybe just give him a therapy session. I think she would help him celebrate his differences. I think she would give him a little red lipstick and say that it works wonders for me when I’m having a bad day."

Though we're not entirely sure this would work on the galactic villain, it's certainly an interesting idea! Seeing Agent Carter sat with the purple brute, sipping on a cup of tea, and handing over a lipstick would be one of the most hilarious scenes the MCU has ever seen. Perhaps it can be worked into a future 'Deadpool' release.

In reality, it's unlikely we're going to see Atwell return to the role of Agent Carter at all. It's a shame, because she's so well-loved, but if bringing her back risks tarnishing her reputation, it's probably for the best.

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.