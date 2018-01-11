The disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was slapped in the face by a fellow diner at a restaurant at an exclusive resort near Scottsdale, Arizona – and the incident was caught on a camera phone.

Weinstein, 65, was at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Arizona on Tuesday night (January 9th) when an unidentified - and clearly somewhat drunk - man approached him and his “sober coach” at around 9pm.

Apparently, the other patron asked Weinstein for a picture, to which the former movie mogul declined. At this point, when they got up to leave, the man told his friend to start filming, which was when the incident occurred.

The man slapped Weinstein twice around the face – not with any particular force, but enough for him to stagger and appear confused – and berated him loudly. “Get the f*** out of here… you’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women. Get your f***ing ass out of here,” the man can be heard telling Weinstein.

TMZ reported that Weinstein did not call the police and simply left the restaurant. Lt. Michael Cole of the Paradise Valley police force, having seen the video, has said that, if Weinstein elected to file a report, they would investigate it as a misdemeanour assault.

“Our guests’ privacy is paramount at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Therefore, we are unable to provide a comment,” a representative for the resort told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. A spokesperson for Weinstein himself later said: “The TMZ report is accurate”.

Weinstein retreated to the Sanctuary Camelback resort in October last year, soon after the deluge of allegations of sexual impropriety and assault from more than 80 women. Through a rep, the only thing that he has had to say is that: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

