As the scandal surrounding disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues to intensify, with additional women making allegations of a sexual nature every day, the man himself has called his company from rehab to resign. The film producer co-founded the Weinstein Company with his brother 12 years ago but has recently been rocked by allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment in relation to a number of women.

Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman

Weinstein has resigned from his company, admitting he has a "real problem".

He had previously been fired as co-chairman but retained a seat on the board.

Weinstein, who joined the board meeting by phone from a rehabilitation clinic in Arizona, is said to have claimed he wanted to build a new life.

MORE: Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Motion Picture Academy Following Scandal

The film-maker reportedly went public with an apology as he officially quit the board of the Weinstein Company, telling directors he was sorry for "trouble and confusion" caused, according to website TMZ.

The 65-year-old's wife of ten years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has also left him as some 40 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein.

A stream of famous Hollywood names have joined the ranks of women accusing Weinstein of a range of allegations including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowen and Ashley Judd.

MORE: Blake Lively Details Sexual Harassment Encounter With Make-Up Artist

News of the decision came as his younger brother Bob, co-founder of the studio behind blockbusters including The King’s Speech, The Artist and Django Unchained, fiercely denied fresh accusations from another actress.

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of the cable series The Mist, told Variety Bob repeatedly made romantic overtures to her over three months last year and that her lawyer notified company leaders.

Bert Fields, a lawyer for Bob Weinstein, said the article was "riddled with false and misleading assertions".