Harvey Weinstein is said to have been released from medical isolation, a couple of weeks after he was reported to have tested positive coronavirus in jail, and his spokesman said he has now been ''deemed alright''.
Harvey Weinstein has been released from medical isolation.
The 68-year-old convicted rapist - who was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act last month - was said to have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) a few weeks ago in New York's Wende Correctional Facility, but has now been ''deemed alright''.
The disgraced movie mogul was placed in isolation in the maximum security prison following the reported diagnosis.
His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News: ''He has been released from medical isolation.''
And added he has now been ''deemed alright''.
Weinstein's prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, said he ''is still in the Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions''.
But added they ''cannot comment on Mr. Weinstein's health condition due to HIPPA Laws in addition to wanting to maintain his privacy which he deserves''.
What's more, a source close to Weinstein told DailyMail.com: ''We lost contact with him and were unable to get in touch with him after he tested positive because he was placed in isolation and under quarantine.''
Weinstein was recently said to be ''doing fine'' after it was reported he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Last month, a source said: ''He is fine.
''He is over the hump and just mending.''
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision were not able to say who had tested positive because of federal health-care privacy law, but they did confirm that two people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
