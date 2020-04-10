Harvey Weinstein has been hit with a new sexual battery charge.

The disgraced movie mogul has had a new charge filed against him by the Los Angeles County District's Office for the incident, which allegedly occurred at a hotel in Beverly Hills in May 2010.

It is believed the victim was interviewed back in October 2019 over the alleged incident, but Weinstein has now been charged for it after information was provided in March 2020 to confirm it fell within the last 10 years, as if it happened over a decade ago, there is a statute of limitation preventing charges to be brought against someone.

Weinstein had previously been charged back in January for forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, and this new charge will be added onto this.

Just last month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

The disgraced movie mogul appeared in court on Wednesday (11.03.20) where Justice James A. Burke, who had been presiding over the trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York, handed down the sentence, which could have been anything from five years to 29 years.

At the hearing, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi praised the six women who had come forward to testify against Weinstein.

She said: ''Without these women and others who were willing to come forward, this matter would never have been able to be taken, it never would have been successful, and the defendant would never have been able to stop hurting or destroying other people's lives ... He got drunk on power. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it.''