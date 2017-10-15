Following a series of allegations against Harvey Weinstein accusing the movie mogul of sexual harassment, assault and rape against multiple women, Weinstein has been formally expelled from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Formerly a lifetime member, that membership has been revoked after an emergency meeting was held in headquarters, with the Academy's board of governors coming to the conclusion that he should be removed. Those governors include such names as Whoopi Goldberg and Steven Spielberg and they are said to have voted in excess of the needed majority (two thirds of members) to expel Weinstein.

The accusations against Harvey Weinstein have come thick and fast in the past 10 days

A statement from the Academy read that they had come to the decision: "To immediately expel him from the Academy. We do not simply separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The board continues to work establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Rose McGowan are amongst the accusers who have spoken out at the time of writing, but we think it's important to name everybody who has spoken out either via the press or social media. Weinstein's other accusers are Zoë Brock, Laura Madden, Liza Campbell, Lauren Sivan, Asia Argento, Jessica Barth, Emma de Caunes, Dawn Dunning Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Mira Sorvino, Lucia Stoller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosanna Arquette, Judith Godrèche, Katherine Kendall, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Louisette Geiss, Romola Garai, Cara Delevingne, Heather Graham, Léa Seydoux, Claire Forlani, Florence Darel, Kate Beckinsale, Sophie Dix, Melissa Sagemiller and Minka Kelly.

What's disappointing is to now hear stars coming out and saying that Harvey Weinstein's alleged crimes have been an "open secret" in Hollywood for some time. To know that nobody has stood up and gone against him on behalf of victims who haven't previously spoken out is a hard pill to swallow, but stars of the future currently breaking out in the industry must be thankful for the victims who are now speaking out and telling the world about their experiences.

Weinstein is only the second person to have ever been expelled from the Academy in its 90 years of running. The first was Carmine Caridi, who violated a policy of loaning award season screeners.

