The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has taken the step of suspending Harvey Weinstein’s membership, in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the movie mogul going back decades.

High-profile female stars have come forward in recent days alleging instances where Weinstein acted inappropriately toward them, including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow, following an explosive expose piece in the New York Times last Thursday (October 5th) late last week. A report in the New Yorker this week also detailed testimony from three other actresses, all alleging historical cases of sexual harassment.

Making the move via a press release on Wednesday (October 11th), BAFTA said that while they have “previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values."

Harvey Weinstein with wife Georgina Chapman in January 2017, who has now left him following the allegations

“This has led to Mr Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA's constitution. We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry.”

BAFTA New York has removed 65 year old Weinstein’s name from its list of trustees, and in the last 24 hours his wife, Georgina Chapman, has condemned his behaviour and has announced that she’s leaving him.

The board of The Weinstein Company has also removed him as co-chairman of the organisation in the wake of the allegations, which he denies.

Weinstein has admitted that his behaviour has “caused a lot of pain” but described many of the allegations against him as “patently false”. Earlier this week, his spokeswoman has said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied.”

