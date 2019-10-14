Artist:
Song title: Lights Up
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Fans are loving the bisexual energy of Harry Styles' sensual new video for his single 'Lights Up'. The track is the first from his forthcoming second solo album - the follow up to 2017's number one self-titled debut - which is yet to be announced.

