Artist:
Song title: Falling
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Harry Styles drowns in his piano chords in the Dave Meyers-directed video for his heartbreaking ballad 'Falling', taken from his second solo studio album 'Fine Lines' which was released in December 2019. Harry recently performed the song live for the first time at the 2020 Brit Awards.

