Artist:
Song title: Adore You
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Harry Styles has finally unveiled the video for his newest single 'Adore You', ahead of the release of his second solo album 'Fine Line'. It's something of a short film, depicting Styles as an outcast on an island called Eroda where he is the only person who smiles.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Harry Styles - Adore You Video

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar Audio

Harry Styles - Lights Up Video

Harry Styles - Kiwi Video

Dunkirk

Harry Styles - Sign of the...

Dunkirk

Band Aid 30 - Do They...

One Direction: Going Our Way

One Direction: This Is Us