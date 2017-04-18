More than four years after their high-profile courtship ended, Harry Styles has finally opened up about his much-talked-about relationship with Taylor Swift, and all of those songs that are apparently about each other.

The ex-One Direction singer, who is currently embarking on his much-anticipated solo career, spoke to Rolling Stone in an in-depth interview published this week. In it, he addressed his brief romance with fellow pop star Swift, whom he dated back in 2012.

“Relationships are hard, at any age,” the 23 year old star admitted. “And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier.”

They were infamously bombarded by paparazzi and media attention when they were pictured walking through Central Park in New York City together.

“I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

However, the experience does seem to have been fertile ground for both artists in terms of inspirations for each other’s music. One Direction’s hit ‘Perfect’, penned by Harry, has long been rumoured to have been about Swift, and TayTay’s smash hits ‘Out of the Woods’ and ‘Style’ likewise about him.

“I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs,” Styles said, seemingly confessing that the fan rumours were indeed true.

“That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

However, he was keen to compliment his ex and said that he didn’t “know if they're about me or not”, but that people should focus the fact that Swift’s songs are “so good, they're bloody everywhere.”

