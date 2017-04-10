Harry Styles is the latest of the One Direction boys to have released a solo single and it seems for his legion of fans, it was very much worth the wait. However, his straight ascension to the number one spot in the chart may be hampered by a streaming site glitch.

Harry Styles has released his debut solo single to much applause

The singer released Sign of the Times on Friday (7 April) and thousands of fans rushed to praise his solo efforts on social media.

Many commented how emotional the song made them feel and that Styles had laid down the gauntlet for all other artists.

MORE: Harry Styles Wants To Be Godfather To Cheryl And Liam's Baby

Fans in their droves went to download the tune on various streaming sites; however, when they went on to Spotify they couldn’t find the song when searching for it.

Commenting on the issue, Spotify revealed that a "a technical glitch on Friday prevented Spotify users from being able to search for Harry Styles’ new song", adding the issue was "resolved within a few hours".

However, those few hours may have cost the star hundreds of thousands of sales and consequently the coveted top spot in the chart.

MORE: Harry Styles Says His Schedule Has Been So Busy He Hasn't Dated For A Year

Most of Harry’s other band mates have tried to reach the top spot previously but only Zayn, who officially left One Direction before the band took a break, got to number one.

Sadly, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson just missed out on the top spot and Liam Payne has yet to show the world what his solo music looks like.

Despite the glitch, Harry is continuing to promote his new tune and will perform the track for the first time live on US TV later this week.

This will be followed by a performance on the BBC1 chat show, The Graham Norton Show, on Friday, April 21.