One Direction may have broken the hearts of fans worldwide when they took a "hiatus" in January 2016 but Directioners everywhere have been repeatedly treated to a bevvie of solo singles first. This time the man on top is Harry Styles who has just made history with his self-titled debut album.

Harry Styles' new album has topped all the charts

The album - which was released on May 12 - topped the Billboard 200 album chart with over 230,000 equivalent album units sold, making it the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist’s first album in the US.

Harry also becomes the second UK male artist to debut in the number one spot, following in the footsteps of former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who topped the charts with his own solo album Mind of Mine last year.

The One Direction star also achieved number ones in more than 20 countries, including the U.S, U.K, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

The 23-year-old heartthrob has enjoyed immeasurable success with his lead solo single, Sign of the Times, which took the top spot upon its initial release and currently sits in sixth place.

Harry was the fourth member out of the five to release solo material, with new father Liam Payne the last Directioner to try his hand at his own music with his new song, Strip That Down.

It has also been suggested that Harry wants to follow in the footsteps of another bandmate - Louis Tomlinson and his foray into X factor judging.

Louis appeared on the show that made the boys famous in 2010 to help mentor Simon Cowell and judges houses and Harry could be in line to do the same.

A source told the Daily Star: "Everyone is in agreement that Harry would be a ratings winner.

"His chart positions clearly show he is set to become the biggest solo star from One Direction.

"Nothing has been signed yet but Cowell and Co want to make it happen if schedules allow."