Harry Styles’ new girlfriend Tess Ward has suffered a rather intimidating start to life in the public glare of extreme 1D fandom, and she has reached out to those who have been trolling her in the last few days begging them to “be kind”.

27 year old Ward, an acclaimed chef and food blogger as well as a model, had been used to receiving rave reviews for her cooking ideas across her social media platforms. However, since it was reported at the end of last week that she was dating the One Direction star, she’s been receiving ugly messages on her Instagram account and her Amazon reviews have been damaged by trolls.

Brunch for dinner is never a bad idea on the weekend! ??Also for everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all. A post shared by Tess Ward (@tessward) on May 14, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

This weekend, she has urged those trolls to play nicely online as she gets accustomed to a new level of fame and exposure. Taking to Instagram on Sunday (May 14th), she posted a photo of a healthy brunch idea, captioning it: “Brunch for dinner is never a bad idea on the weekend!"

“Also for everyone following and messaging me, I am thankful but please be kind to me. All I want is to share beautiful food with you all.”

More: Niall Horan says One Direction “still have albums left to do”

Last week, reports emerged in The Sun that 23 year old Styles, who had recently said that filming his new movie Dunkirk and recording his debut solo album, which came out last Friday, meant that he hadn’t been doing much dating for more than a year, was dating Tess having been introduced by mutual friends.

Harry Styles performing at a launch event for his new solo album in May 2017

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” a source told the British tabloid. “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

On Saturday, Tess, who wrote the ‘Naked Diet’ cookbook and is friends with the likes of ‘Made In Chelsea’s Rosie Fortescue and Millie Mackintosh, was spotted at Harry’s secret gig in London.

More: Harry Styles’ debut solo album – the reviews rounded up