Harry Styles doing a live cover of 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac is probably the coolest thing you will hear all week. It cements the idea that he is far from just a popstar from One Direction, and he has potential to go far in the rock genre as a soloist.

Harry Styles at 'Dunkirk' premiere

The 23-year-old performed the 1977 single from Fleetwood Mac's critically acclaimed eleventh album 'Rumours' as part of BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge sessions alongside a backing singer and band, and his fans are absolutely loving it.

Having released his self-titled debut album in May 2017, Harry Styles is already proving to be quite the hit as a soloist, topping the album charts in the UK and US, winning three Teen Choice Awards and making waves with tracks like 'Sign of the Times', 'Two Ghosts' and 'Carolina'.

But this new cover is bound to turn anyone not already converted into a massive Harry Styles fan. He joins the likes of Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile and Florence + The Machine who have all previously done stunning renditions of 'The Chain' both live and on record, not to mention Mumford & Sons with Vampire Weekend, Ben Howard, Haim and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros at 2013's Summer Stampede festival in London.

Harry is set to embark on a major world tour next week, kicking off at San Francisco's SF Masonic Auditorium on September 19th 2017 for the first North American leg where he'll be supported by the band MUNA. From October 25th to November 10th he'll be in Europe, beginning at L'Olympia in Paris and concluding at Discoteca Alcatraz in Milan, including two shows at London's Eventim Apollo.

He'll end the year with shows in Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, and then from March 2018 onwards he'll do another North America and Europe leg, return to Asia and Australasia and also hit the road in South America. Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges and Warpaint will also be among those opening for him.