Having recently said that his working life means it’s virtually impossible for him to maintain a relationship at the moment, Harry Styles is now romantically linked with London-based ‘Naked Diet’ chef / blogger Tess Ward, according to reports.

23 year old Styles, who is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album after putting One Direction on hold over a year ago, was first spotted with 27 year old Tess as they were driving around together in Styles’ Audi over the weekend, and the rumour mill has been spinning ever since.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” a source told The Sun newspaper on Tuesday (May 9th). “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

Styles has previously dated fellow pop megastar Taylor Swift, and has also been linked to models Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne. However, he and Ward are said to have met through mutual friends and struck it up instantly.

“They’ve been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he’s already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale,” the source continued about the new relationship, suggesting things may be going quickly but in the right direction.

“This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.”

The multi-talented Ward is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef who has also received training at The Ritz, as well as having worked at River Cottage. She also runs a blog, works freelance for the likes of Grazia, and is signed to MODELS 1.

