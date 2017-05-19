Harry Styles’ week-long residency of James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ has culminated in what all 1D fans would have been praying for – an episode of the legendary ‘Carpool Karaoke’!

On Thursday night’s show (May 18th), rounding off four nights’ worth of Styles showcasing tracks from his brand new debut solo album, the former One Direction singer joined Corden in blasting out some more of his songs while cruising round Los Angeles, trying on a few bizarre outfits to boot!

Harry Styles in May 2017

First off, Corden and the 23 year old star belted out his current single ‘Sign of the Times’, and doing the entire thing rather than just a snippet, in an unconventional move for ‘Carpool Karaoke’. “It makes me cry performing it sometimes, I find it quite emotional,” admitted Styles about his own song. “In a cool way.”

They then sang along to ‘Sweet Creature’, which Harry listed as the favourite of the batch of new songs, before Corden moved things along to talk about Styles’ style sense, saying that the singer could “pull off” any look and giving him weird things like gold tops and black string vests to wear.

“Can we talk about fashion for a moment,” James asked. “You’ve started to make some quite bold choices. It’s quite annoying because you can pull it off.”

The two also acted out romantic scenes from films like Titanic and Notting Hill, while they closed the segment with renditions of Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s ‘Endless Love’.

Styles has been plugging his self-titled debut album all week on Corden’s CBS show, and it looks like registering at the top of the charts this week. At one point, Styles even delivered his own opening monologue, taking the opportunity to swipe at president Donald Trump.

