Capitalising on the tidal wave of publicity surrounding his brand new solo album, Harry Styles has announced details of a huge world tour that will take place this summer in order to promote the record.

The 23 year old former One Direction star will begin his first solo tour in September in the United States, playing in San Francisco on the 19th before hitting 13 North American cities in the first leg of the tour that ends on October 14th.

Just 11 days later, Styles will begin the European leg of the tour in Paris before reaching the United Kingdom for just four dates. He’ll play two consecutive nights at the Eventim Apollo on October 29th and 30th, before heading to Manchester’s O2 Apollo on November 1st and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on November 2nd.

Harry Styles has announced a world tour in support of his new solo album

Finally, in late November and early December, he’ll be playing a small handful dates in the Far East, in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

More: Harry Styles finally spills on Taylor Swift relationship

It’ll be a busy year for Styles, as he’s due to feature in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk this summer, on top of plugging his much-anticipated solo album, eponymously titled Harry Styles, which is released on May 12th.

“I am excited and really proud of it. I have worked so hard on it,” he told Graham Norton when he appeared on the host’s BBC show last week.

The record’s first single, ‘Sign of the Times’, shot to the top of the UK singles chart earlier this month, knocking off Ed Sheeran’s ubiquitous ‘Shape of You’ for the one and only week it hasn’t been at the top in 2017.

In addition to the tour, he's planning to feature on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' in America every night for a whole week, beginning on May 15th.

More: Harry Styles’ debut solo single hits top spot, despite Spotify glitch