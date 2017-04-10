The Laurence Olivier Awards were a sweeping success for Jk Rowling's play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' which won no less than nine prizes at this year's ceremony - that's seven more than the other big winners of the night and puts them into the record books.

Jamie Parker at the Laurence Olivier Awards

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' made history last night (April 9th 2017) by beating 'Matilda the Musical' and 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' as the most awarded show in the Laurence Olivier Awards' 41 year history.

Best Actor went to Jamie Parker, who plays the elder Harry Potter in the play, while Best Supporting Actress went to Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger and Best Supporting Actor went to 22-year-old Anthony Boyle who is Draco's son Scorpius Malfoy. Meanwhile, Best Director went to John Tiffany.

The play also scooped awards for Best Costume Design and Best Sound Design, while being named Virgin Atlantic's Best New Play. The Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design and the White Light Award for Best Lighting Design also went to 'The Cursed Child'.

The story is set 19 years after events in the final book 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'. Harry, Ron and Hermione are now parents with important Ministry of Magic jobs, while Harry's son Albus and Draco's son Scorpius form an unlikely friendship as outcasts at Hogwarts.

'I couldn't be more delighted for our immensely talented cast and creative team', JK Rowling, who wrote the script alongside Jack Thorne, posted on Twitter. 'Wish I could have been there. Thank you.'

Other big winners include 'Groundhog Day' which landed Mastercard Best New Musical and Best Actor (Andy Karl), 'Dreamgirls' which got Best Actress (Amber Riley) and Best Supporting Actor (Adam J Bernard), and 'Yerma' took home Best Revival and Best Actress (Billie Piper).