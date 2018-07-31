Today (July 31) may just seem like any other ordinary day to most people, but to the biggest Harry Potter fans, it marks one of the most exciting events on the calendar: Harry Potter's birthday. This year (2018), the boy wizard has turned 38, and is likely celebrating with a Butterbeer alongside old friends Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Harry Potter's still a huge hit with Muggles today!

Yes, we know Potter is actually a fictional character, but he's somebody millions of readers and avid movie watchers across the globe have taken into their hearts. You just have to take a look at Twitter to see the raw passion so many still have for one of the most celebrated characters in literary history...

to the iconic gryffindor hero who lived. to the boy who changed and saved so many lives. to the boy who deserves endless amounts of happiness and love. happiest of happy birthdays to you, harry james potter. you deserve the best 38th birthday ever #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/hLDLdxTrFl — grayson (@ohmalfoys) July 31, 2018

Happy birthday to the boy who lived. The boy who has inspired so many people and become a huge part in millions of people’s lives. Happy birthday to the wonderful and magical, Harry Potter. #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/fo80UtDH94 — // HBD HARRY (@gem_iw) July 31, 2018

I dont know whether @jk_rowling is aware of the enormous impacts she has had on our lives. Her literature for us is like Snape's love for Lily.



Always.



Happy birthday @jk_rowling and #HarryPotter . Thank you . For everything. — Big Daddy (@warpathed) July 31, 2018

There are of course also those who find the whole idea of wishing a fictional person a happy birthday ridiculous, but live and let live!

In a world with so much darkness and despair, who are we to judge? If Potter fans want to find their solace in wishing the wizard a happy 38th, then so be it. Oh, and let's not forget the woman who helped make it all happen!

Happy birthday, @jk_rowling! We also believe in the magic of reading pic.twitter.com/n4GrfIz3Tf — First Book Marketplace (@FirstBookMarket) July 31, 2018

