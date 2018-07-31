Today (July 31) may just seem like any other ordinary day to most people, but to the biggest Harry Potter fans, it marks one of the most exciting events on the calendar: Harry Potter's birthday. This year (2018), the boy wizard has turned 38, and is likely celebrating with a Butterbeer alongside old friends Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Yes, we know Potter is actually a fictional character, but he's somebody millions of readers and avid movie watchers across the globe have taken into their hearts. You just have to take a look at Twitter to see the raw passion so many still have for one of the most celebrated characters in literary history...

There are of course also those who find the whole idea of wishing a fictional person a happy birthday ridiculous, but live and let live!

In a world with so much darkness and despair, who are we to judge? If Potter fans want to find their solace in wishing the wizard a happy 38th, then so be it. Oh, and let's not forget the woman who helped make it all happen!

