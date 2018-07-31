Harry Potter may be a fictional character, but that hasn't stopped the world from wishing him a happy 38th birthday.
Today (July 31) may just seem like any other ordinary day to most people, but to the biggest Harry Potter fans, it marks one of the most exciting events on the calendar: Harry Potter's birthday. This year (2018), the boy wizard has turned 38, and is likely celebrating with a Butterbeer alongside old friends Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger.
Harry Potter's still a huge hit with Muggles today!
Yes, we know Potter is actually a fictional character, but he's somebody millions of readers and avid movie watchers across the globe have taken into their hearts. You just have to take a look at Twitter to see the raw passion so many still have for one of the most celebrated characters in literary history...
to the iconic gryffindor hero who lived. to the boy who changed and saved so many lives. to the boy who deserves endless amounts of happiness and love. happiest of happy birthdays to you, harry james potter. you deserve the best 38th birthday ever #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/hLDLdxTrFl— grayson (@ohmalfoys) July 31, 2018
Happy birthday to the boy who lived. The boy who has inspired so many people and become a huge part in millions of people’s lives. Happy birthday to the wonderful and magical, Harry Potter. #HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/fo80UtDH94— // HBD HARRY (@gem_iw) July 31, 2018
I dont know whether @jk_rowling is aware of the enormous impacts she has had on our lives. Her literature for us is like Snape's love for Lily.— Big Daddy (@warpathed) July 31, 2018
Always.
Happy birthday @jk_rowling and #HarryPotter . Thank you . For everything.
There are of course also those who find the whole idea of wishing a fictional person a happy birthday ridiculous, but live and let live!
In a world with so much darkness and despair, who are we to judge? If Potter fans want to find their solace in wishing the wizard a happy 38th, then so be it. Oh, and let's not forget the woman who helped make it all happen!
Happy birthday, @jk_rowling! We also believe in the magic of reading pic.twitter.com/n4GrfIz3Tf— First Book Marketplace (@FirstBookMarket) July 31, 2018
More: Dissecting 'Fantastic Beasts': What The New Trailer Tells Us About 'The Crimes Of Grindelwald'
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' comes to cinemas across the UK on November 16, 2018.
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
The eight-part saga comes to a close with an action-packed finale that neatly ties up...
Harry Potter and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, continue their search for Voldemort's...
Cranking up the action and emotion, JK Rowling's Harry Potter saga moves into the first...
The final instalment of the Harry Potter series is almost upon us! Harry Potter and...
Watch the trailer for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood PrinceHarry, Ron and Hermione are fast...
It's gotten to the point where the quality of the films don't really matter: Now...
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Alternative Trailer Harry returns for his fifth...
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixTrailerWe've managed to get our hands on the...
Difficult times lie ahead for Harry Potter. Beset by nightmares that leave his scar hurting...
For the uninitiated, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was the book where author...
Welcome back, Potter.The beloved Harry Potter returns to screens, a scant year after his most...
Well folks, it's another year at Hogwarts Academy (two years in real life), and our...