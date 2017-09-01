As every die-hard Harry Potter fan will know, today marks the official day that the 19 Years Later epilogue of 'Deathly Hallows' was set. It's an exciting moment, given that that's where Jk Rowling left the books in 2007, and the author certainly hasn't forgotten about it.

JK Rowling at the 2017 BAFTAs

The 52-year-old writer declared today (September 1st 2017) as the day that her hero Harry Potter's second child Albus Severus went to Hogwarts to begin his first year of wizard schooling - and indeed the day that kicked off events in her play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'.

'Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time', Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Speaking of which, more fans than usual descended on King's Cross train station this week to get their pictures taken with the half-trolley that sits against the wall and visit the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 and three quarters. And who should arrive but actor Warwick Davis, who plays Charms teacher Professor Flitwick among other characters in the film series?

'Going back to Hogwarts today via Kings Cross Station Platform 9 3/4 for some magical fun! 19 Years Later. Wands & robes optional. Swish And Flick', he Tweeted.

People travelled to London from all over the world for this celebration of a series that has become so important for millions of people. Even the cast of 'The Cursed Child' got together to cut a special cake in honour of it being 19 Years Later.

If it feels a bit like deja vu, that's because you're remembering Rowling's Tweet from last year when she rather amusingly got her dates mixed up. 'If you're at King's Cross, the Potter, Granger-Weasley and Malfoy families are there too. Albus Severus starts school today. 19YearsLater', she wrote at the time, prompting her fans to correct her.

Meanwhile, fans not in London can enjoy the day by venturing to Pottermore.com and experiencing the new interactive exploratory feature.