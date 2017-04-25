Harrison Ford is one of the best known actors in Hollywood history, having played some of cinema's most iconic roles from Han Solo to Indiana Jones. But what is it about his movies that makes us want to watch him again and again?

At the 'Star Wars' 40th anniversary celebration in Orlando, Florida earlier this month, the 74-year-old acting veteran opened up about what he thought was the reason for his unwavering success in Hollywood over the last fifty years - and it's certainly not something we can argue with.

'I've always attributed the good luck of my career to the fact that I made films which are passed on from generation to generation and that's because of the value of the stories we tell', he revealed. 'It's the wonderful, uplifting stories that give you hope for the future, encourage you in positive aspects.'

Indeed, he first appeared in the 'Star Wars' movies in 1977 as Han Solo in 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope', later reprising his role in 'The Empire Strikes Back', 'Return of the Jedi' and '2016's 'The Force Awakens'. He has appeared as the lasso-wielding archaeologist Indiana Jones in four movies, with a fifth set to be released in 2019, and his 1982 sci-fi epic 'Blade Runner' is getting a sequel later this year in which he will return as Rick Deckard opposite Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto.

Of course, 'The Force Awakens' was Harrison's last venture with the 'Star Wars' franchise; he won't be returning for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' because he died in the last film. However, his character will get his own sequel next year which will follow the origins of the rogue pilot. Alden Ehrenreich takes over the role from Ford.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will be released on December 15th 2017.