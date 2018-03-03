Harrison Ford has never been an actor to mince his words. Whether he's discussing the work of others or projects that he's personally been involved with, he's not somebody you could ever accuse of being dishonest. The frank-talking nature of the star is something many admire, especially when it comes to his work in the 'Star Wars' franchise and his take on the iconic sci-fi character Han Solo.

Chewbacca and Han Solo made their return in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Ever since the beginning, Ford has worked his way into the hearts of 'Star Wars' audiences as Han, but his time in the episodic space-travelling series came to an end in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'. The movie introduced the character's son who he shared with General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver); a man who had been lured over the Dark Side and somebody who instantly made a name for himself when he killed his father.

With Han's death came what many thought of as the passing of a torch from the star to the younger, newer members of the episodic cast. One of those was John Boyega's character Finn, who shares a lot of great qualities with Han.

Speaking with the New York Times, Ford was asked about what it felt like "passing the 'Star Wars' baton to Mr. Boyega with his departure from the series," to which he replied: "I don’t know that I thought of it that way at all (passing the baton). I was there to die. And I didn’t really give a rat’s ass who got my sword."

Despite his strong words, Ford will of course get away with what he's said, because his passion for the 'Star Wars' franchise has been apparent ever since he debuted. His comments shouldn't be misconstrued as a disinterest in where the series goes in the future, or in who is involved - we're sure he's a very big fan of Boyega - but putting his time in the series to rest was probably something he was pleased to do after spending decades as part of it.

Still, the character of Han Solo lives on in upcoming standalone movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. Alden Ehrenreich will be playing a younger version of the character, offering some information about what Han went through in his earlier days, and exploring his relationship with a mysterious woman named Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), who the character refused to talk about in later life. It should make for some very interesting viewing!

We'll bring you more 'Star Wars' news as and when we get it!