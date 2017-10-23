Harrison Ford will always be highly regarded for a great many legendary movie roles, but it seems his Indiana Jones alter-ego is officially the greatest film character of all time according to results from a readers poll conducted by one entertainment publication. But does the rest of the world agree?

Harrison Ford at 'Blade Runner 2049' photocall

The 75-year-old 'Blade Runner 2049' star has made the top of Total Film Magazine's Greatest Movie Character of All Time list after the majority of readers voted for his role as Indiana Jones. Not only that, but his character Han Solo from 'Star Wars' (which he most recently reprised in 'The Force Awakens', came in at third place.

The veteran actor has just appeared alongside Ryan Gosling in the long awaited Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 cult sci-fi flick 'Blade Runner', bringing back his role of Rick Deckard. Meanwhile, he is set to reprise Indiana Jones in a fifth movie, which is being directed by Steven Spielberg and will be released in 2020.

His first outing as the whip-wielding archeologist was in 1981's 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', followed by 'The Temple of Doom' in 1984, 'The Last Crusade' in 1989 and 'The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' in 2008.

Batman - who has been protrayed in live action by Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and Michael Keaton among others - was second on the Greatest Movie Characters list, with his arch nemesis The Joker coming in at number nine. The only women on the list were Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' co-star Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, and Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley from Ridley Scott's 'Alien' franchise.

More: Harrison Ford breaks silence on Carrie Fisher affair

At number five was, unsurprisingly, James Bond, with the top ten completed by Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle from 'Taxi Driver', Sir Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and Sir Ian McKellen's Gandalf from 'Lord of the Rings'.