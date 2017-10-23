Indiana Jones tops the list with Han Solo coming close at third place.
Harrison Ford will always be highly regarded for a great many legendary movie roles, but it seems his Indiana Jones alter-ego is officially the greatest film character of all time according to results from a readers poll conducted by one entertainment publication. But does the rest of the world agree?
Harrison Ford at 'Blade Runner 2049' photocall
The 75-year-old 'Blade Runner 2049' star has made the top of Total Film Magazine's Greatest Movie Character of All Time list after the majority of readers voted for his role as Indiana Jones. Not only that, but his character Han Solo from 'Star Wars' (which he most recently reprised in 'The Force Awakens', came in at third place.
The veteran actor has just appeared alongside Ryan Gosling in the long awaited Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 cult sci-fi flick 'Blade Runner', bringing back his role of Rick Deckard. Meanwhile, he is set to reprise Indiana Jones in a fifth movie, which is being directed by Steven Spielberg and will be released in 2020.
His first outing as the whip-wielding archeologist was in 1981's 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', followed by 'The Temple of Doom' in 1984, 'The Last Crusade' in 1989 and 'The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' in 2008.
Batman - who has been protrayed in live action by Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and Michael Keaton among others - was second on the Greatest Movie Characters list, with his arch nemesis The Joker coming in at number nine. The only women on the list were Harrison Ford's 'Star Wars' co-star Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, and Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley from Ridley Scott's 'Alien' franchise.
More: Harrison Ford breaks silence on Carrie Fisher affair
At number five was, unsurprisingly, James Bond, with the top ten completed by Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle from 'Taxi Driver', Sir Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and Sir Ian McKellen's Gandalf from 'Lord of the Rings'.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...