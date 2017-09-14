Harrison Ford has briefly broken his silence on the revelations of a romantic affair with Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars.

Back in 2016, Fisher dropped a bombshell on Star Wars fans when she revealed in her memoir, The Princess Diarist, that she and Ford had an affair while on the set of the film that started the franchise, A New Hope, in 1977. At the time, Fisher was 19 and Ford was 33, and still married to his first wife Mary Marquardt.

“It was strange. For me,” the 75 year old actor told GQ in an in-depth interview for its cover feature, published this week.

Ford, who has always been very protective of his personal life, remained quiet on the subject last year when the story broke, and since Fisher’s tragic death in December 2016, but he was coaxed into saying a few words on the matter.

He was given advance warning “to a degree” that Fisher was planning to write about their affair, but he refused to be drawn any further to the interviewer.

“Oh, I don't know. I don't know,” he said warily. “You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss.” When asked whether he had read Fisher’s memoir himself, Ford replied shortly, “No. I didn't.”

Fisher said in a radio interview with NPR’s Terry Gross in November last year about the discussions she and Ford had had prior to publication, after she warned him she would be writing a bit about the affair.

“He just sort of raised his finger and said, 'Lawyer!' Then I said, 'No, I won't write anything that you don't want. I mean, I'll show it to you before and you can take anything out that you want taken out. I don't want to make you uncomfortable' – which I, of course, have. Unduly comfortable.”

