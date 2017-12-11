Hannibal Buress was filmed yelling at police officers in Miami over the weekend, before being arrested and forced into a police car. He was charged with disorderly intoxication, though he and his supporters were initially left unaware what his crime was until after the arrest report was released.

Hannibal Buress at the 'Baywatch' premiere

The 34-year-old comedian was booked in Wynwood on Saturday night (December 9th 2017) after a dispute with cops near Northwest Second Avenue and 20th Street. In a video released by an onlooker, he was seen repeatedly yelling at two officers and asking why he was being arrested.

'Am I under arrest? For what?' Buress shouted at the officers. 'Explain what I'm detained for. What I am detained for?' The officer replied that the arrest was for trespassing, with Buress responding that 'y'all goofy as f****' and claming that they 'don't have probable cause for anything'.

The video saw him being held against a cop car, refusing to get into the car and eventually being forced into it. Buress wasn't actually charged with trespassing, though the claim was made in relation to his being asked to leave a bar several times after becoming 'angry and belligerent' with officers who observed that his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled strongly of alcohol. Apparently, the dispute came after Buress asked an officer to call him an Uber, to which they refused.

'Once outside, the defendant stood by the front gate and continued yelling profanities', the officer's arrest report read, according to the Miami Herald. 'I, then again, asked him to leave the area about five times. A crowd began to gather and vehicular traffic slowed as they watched the defendant yelling and being disorderly. Defendant arrested.'

Film director Billy Corben questioned the Miami PD on Twitter regarding the nature of Buress' arrest, to which they immediately clarified what had happened: 'Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m.'

More: Hannibal Buress stars in 'The Disaster Artist'

Buress was released on a $500 bond at around 6AM on Sunday.