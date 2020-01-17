Artist:
Song title: You Should Be Sad
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Halsey displays an impressive physique and an even more impressive music prowess in the video for her song 'You Should Be Sad'. She has just released her candid third album 'Manic', which she is set to support with a world tour beginning this February in Madrid.

