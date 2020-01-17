Halsey displays an impressive physique and an even more impressive music prowess in the video for her song 'You Should Be Sad'. She has just released her candid third album 'Manic', which she is set to support with a world tour beginning this February in Madrid.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.