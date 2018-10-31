Artist:
Song title: Without Me
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me' which interpolates Justin Timberlake's hit single 'Cry Me a River'. Produced by Louis Bell, it's the fourth single from her forthcoming album, the details of which have not yet been announced. 

