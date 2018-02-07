Halsey gets deep in the down-tempo ballad that is her song 'Sorry', for which she has now unveiled a gritty urban video. It's quintessentially Halsey, and shows her at her most vulnerable.
In the video directed by Sing J Lee and Halsey herself, the singer stands bloodied up and vibrantly dressed in an urban area that appears to have been completely wrecked by some sort of accident. There's smoke and fire among the crashed and abandoned vehicles, and bodies litter the streets.
In June 2017, Halsey released 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom'; the follow-up to her hit studio album 'Badlands'. It topped the US charts and featured the lead single 'Now or Never'.
'Sorry' was produced by the Grammy winning Greg Kurstin (who also produced 'Strangers' featuring Lauren Jauregui and 'Devil in Me' from the album). It's all about Halsey's regret about not letting her past partners get too close to her, possibly because she doesn't want to hurt them and cause the kind of emotional disaster manifested as street-side chaos in the video.
Halsey is back on the road for the 2018 leg of her 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' tour this Spring, performing across Australia and North America and appearing at festivals the likes of Okeechobee, Hangout, BottleRock, Summerfest and the Governors Ball.
