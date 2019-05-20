Artist:
Song title: Nightmare
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Halsey proves she can rock like the best of them with the video for her new song 'Nightmare', featuring cameos from Cara Delevingne and pop icon Debbie Harry. It's like a vintage rock video with a heavy punk vibe, fetish clothing, gruesome imagery, and black and white retro-style clips.

