Artist:
Song title: Graveyard
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

If anything's going to make you stop and listen to a song it's this gorgeous time-lapse video for Halsey's 'Graveyard', which shows the singer exerting her less than secret talent of painting. The song is the latest single to be taken from her forthcoming third album 'Manic', which is set to be released in January 2020.

