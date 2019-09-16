If anything's going to make you stop and listen to a song it's this gorgeous time-lapse video for Halsey's 'Graveyard', which shows the singer exerting her less than secret talent of painting. The song is the latest single to be taken from her forthcoming third album 'Manic', which is set to be released in January 2020.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.