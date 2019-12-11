Halsey turns lounge singer in the video for her new single 'Finally // Beautiful Stranger'. She's set to release her third album 'Manic' on January 17th 2020, pre-orders of which get you instant downloads of previous singles 'Graveyard' and 'Clementine'.
