American star Halsey has suggested she wants to make an entire album in the style of 'Experiment On Me'.
The 25-year-old singer has collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on the new track, and Halsey has admitted to being in love with the tone of the song, saying she'd love to make a whole album in the same style.
She wrote on her Instagram account: ''I would love to do a whole album in the vein of nightmare and EOM. Should I start a side project or just say f**k it? (sic)''
'Experiment On Me' features on the 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' soundtrack, and the singer has previously admitted to loving the song.
She wrote on Twitter in January: ''Experiment on Me!!!! For the birds of prey soundtrack. Hands down craziest song I've ever recorded. By a landslide. And rightfully so for Harley!!!!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Halsey recently insisted she doesn't care if she's perceived to be ''boring''.
The singer - who is currently dating actor Evan Peters, having previously been in a relationship with G-Eazy - has made a conscious decision to change her approach to life over the last year.
The music star - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 17 - shared: ''Here I am - impulsive, spontaneous, kind of damaged, meeting a guy, a girl, whoever, and they'd say: 'I've never met anyone like you, I'm becoming a different person.'
''I was scared to be bored, scared to be exhausted. This year, I put my foot down. I don't care if everybody thinks I'm boring. I'm not gonna f**king kill myself.''
