Halsey has urged her Instagram followers to live ''more sustainably''.

The 25-year-old singer took to the photo-sharing platform on Wednesday (22.04.20) to mark Earth Day, stressing the need to make ''small changes to reduce waste'' and lower carbon emissions.

Alongside a series of images from various places around the world, Halsey wrote: ''Happy Earth Day! I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time. We can all make small changes to reduce waste, like remembering to recycle, using wooden utensils instead of plastic, switching to solid shampoos and conditioners, buying from small agriculture businesses, etc. (sic)''

Halsey still has ''a long way to go'' in terms of reducing waste and carbon emissions.

However, the chart-topping star insisted she's seeking to address the issue.

The 'You Should Be Sad' hitmaker said: ''I know I still have a long way to go to reduce the waste and carbon emission my profession historically entails, but my team and I are working hard to fix that! If you already suffer from ecological anxiety about the danger our earth is currently experiencing, making any small changes that you can manage could help to bring you a great sense of relief and happiness. Sending my love. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Halsey recently donated 100,000 masks to medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The music star also admitted to being inspired by the efforts of healthcare workers during the current crisis.

She wrote on social media: ''Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. (sic)''