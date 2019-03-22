Halsey is ''very honoured'' to be playing at Woodstock 50 festival despite criticism over the lineup.

The 24-year-old star was confirmed earlier this week as part of the bill for the event - which is celebrating 50 years since the original festival - and she has responded to the split reaction to the full announcement after many fans claimed it was missing the spirit of Woodstock.

Taking to social media, the singer wrote on Twitter: ''The Woodstock lineup seems to be a bit divisive, but I am very honoured to be included in a lineup of artists who all appear to be constantly influencing culture or representing social activism.

''Using their voices. That's Woodstock to me. I'm honoured and I can't wait.''

The music extravaganza will take place at Watkins Glen in New York between August 16 and 18, with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Jay Z, The Killers and Chance the Rapper confirmed to be taking to the stage.

To mark its 50th anniversary, some acts who played the first festival will also be making their return to the stage including Santana, whose performance of 'Soul Sacrifice' at the 1969 festival put them on the map.

And 'Woodstock's co-founder and co-producer Michael Lang is keen that this year's festival is more than just a ''concert''.

He shared to the New York Times: ''Coachella's got its thing, as does Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. But I think they're all missing an opportunity to make a difference in the world. They're all perfect places for social engagement and for fostering ideas, and I think that's lost. We want this to be more than just coming to a concert. And hopefully a lot of the bands will become part of this effort to get people to stand up and make themselves heard, to get and out vote. And if they don't have a candidate that represents their feelings, to find one - or to run themselves.''