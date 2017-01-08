Singer Halsey has opened up about the “multiple terrifying surgeries” she has endured to help treat her endometriosis.

The 22-year-old bravely opened up to fans on Instagram, Friday, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital gown as she recovers from the surgeries which have left her in “excruciating” pain.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries,” she wrote. “The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.

“I’m in total agony right now… (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today).” But as she recovers, Halsey said she will be drawing upon the strength of her fans who have been with her through her battle.

“In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper,” she continued. “If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

Earlier this year Halsey revealed to Rolling Stone that she suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015. The singer described how she found out she was pregnant while getting ready for a concert in her Chicago hotel room.

“What happens? Do I lose my record deal? Do I lose everything? Or do I keep [the pregnancy]?” Halsey recalled thinking. “What are the fans going to think? What are the moms going to think? What is the Midwest going to think? What’s f***ing everyone going to think?”

She later suffered a miscarriage hours before going onstage, yet continued with the performance while wearing adult diapers and taking two Percocet. “It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.

“That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f—ing human being anymore’”. Halsey added that at the time she was overworked and constantly being hospitalised. “I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living,” she explained.

"I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f***ing overworked. In the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f*** down.”