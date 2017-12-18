Halsey will be the first musical guest for 'Saturday Night Live' in 2018.

The 23-year-old singer - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - has confirmed she is set to perform on the iconic live comedy sketch show next month, when it returns following a short break over the Christmas period.

Taking to social media to reveal the exciting news, the star couldn't hide her joy as she admitted it was one of her biggest dreams as a musician.

She wrote: ''The biggest of all dreams come true. IM PLAYING F***ING SNL!!!!! @nbcsnl I CANT BELIEVE THIS. [sic]''

The episode will air on January 13, with 'The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy' actor Sam Rockwell stepping up as the guest host for the show.

Meanwhile, last month Halsey was forced to abandon the gig at Rogers Place in Calgary, Canada, and asked for her fans to respect her privacy whilst she tries to ''gain composure'' from the undisclosed crisis.

The concert's promoters Live Nation said in a statement: ''Due to a personal emergency, Halsey will be unable to perform tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton.''

Halsey took to Instagram to reveal her show in nearby Edmonton would also be cancelled.

She wrote: ''I'm so sorry to the fans in Calgary and Edmonton who were effected [sic] by the cancellations. There are very few things in this world that could make me stop a show, and my fans know that.

''This is breaking my heart but I have to take a few days to gain my composure so I can put on the best show possible in Minneapolis and finish out the tour with a bang. I'll make it up to the fans in Canada. Thank you for understanding and respecting the privacy of me and those close to me during this time. I love you. (sic)''

Later adding that the tour will be continuing, she said: ''Thank you. (Edit. The rest of tour is resuming as planned. Please respect the privacy of myself and those close to me.) (sic)''